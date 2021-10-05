ZENGERSKI - Joseph A. October 3rd, 2021. Beloved husband of Leona M. (Mackowiak) Zengerski; dear father of Linda (Richard) Jones, Mark (Beverly), Jay (Helen) and Michelle Zengerski; cherished grandfather of Ashley, Andrea, Alex, Christopher, Mark and Danielle; brother of Dorie Gorney. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Thursday, 4-7 PM (Funeral Service at 7 PM). Mr. Zengerski was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Eddie's Social Club and Private Leonard Post VFW #6251.
I am a better person for knowing Joe he was like a father to me. I have many memories I will cherish forever. Rest in peace.
gregory michalak
Friend
October 8, 2021
Greg and I are so very sorry for your loss.Joe was a great man,he will be sadly missed.
Denise Michalak
Friend
October 8, 2021
Lee and Family,
Iam so very sorry about Joe. I truly love the both of you and miss you so much.
Church isn't the same with the both of you missing. Lee, God bless you and your family. Rest in Peace Joe you could always make me laugh,a wonderful man.
Susan Griffo
October 5, 2021
Sorry to hear about the passing of Joe.He was a good friend,eddies club member,and great practical jokester.God Bless Joe,his wife Leona,and family.
Bob McGurn
Friend
October 5, 2021
One of the most nicest and influential folks in my life. A great leader and family man. Sincerest condolences to family. God Bless