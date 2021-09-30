Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph F. ZOLADZ
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
ZOLADZ - Joseph F.
September 25, 2021 at age 97. Beloved husband of Catherine F. (nee Karas) Zoladz; dear father of Joseph M. Zoladz, Jacqueline (Jean Paul) Buffon and the late Bonnie Perry; loving grandfather of Caroline and Elisabeth Buffon; son of the late Joseph A. and Mary (nee Pomana) Zoladz; brother of the late Elizabeth Witzleben, Leon Zoladz and Henry Zoladz. The family will be present to receive friends Friday October 1, 2021 from 3-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (cor. Hopkins), Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 1 PM at St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, NY. Family and friends invited. Joseph was a Veteran of WWII and an owner of Joseph Zoladz Lumber Co. Please visit Joseph's Tribute Page to share online memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
The Sturgeons
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results