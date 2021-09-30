ZOLADZ - Joseph F.
September 25, 2021 at age 97. Beloved husband of Catherine F. (nee Karas) Zoladz; dear father of Joseph M. Zoladz, Jacqueline (Jean Paul) Buffon and the late Bonnie Perry; loving grandfather of Caroline and Elisabeth Buffon; son of the late Joseph A. and Mary (nee Pomana) Zoladz; brother of the late Elizabeth Witzleben, Leon Zoladz and Henry Zoladz. The family will be present to receive friends Friday October 1, 2021 from 3-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (cor. Hopkins), Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 1 PM at St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, NY. Family and friends invited. Joseph was a Veteran of WWII and an owner of Joseph Zoladz Lumber Co. Please visit Joseph's Tribute Page to share online memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2021.