ZOLADZ - Joseph F.September 25, 2021 at age 97. Beloved husband of Catherine F. (nee Karas) Zoladz; dear father of Joseph M. Zoladz, Jacqueline (Jean Paul) Buffon and the late Bonnie Perry; loving grandfather of Caroline and Elisabeth Buffon; son of the late Joseph A. and Mary (nee Pomana) Zoladz; brother of the late Elizabeth Witzleben, Leon Zoladz and Henry Zoladz. The family will be present to receive friends Friday October 1, 2021 from 3-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (cor. Hopkins), Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 1 PM at St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, NY. Family and friends invited. Joseph was a Veteran of WWII and an owner of Joseph Zoladz Lumber Co. Please visit Joseph's Tribute Page to share online memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com