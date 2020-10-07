GRIMALDI - Josephine A.
(nee Vullo)
Of Hamburg, NY, October 5, 2020. Beloved wife of John B. Grimaldi; dearest mother of Jay S. (Sarah) and Shannon J. Hyde; grandmother of Noah, Nathan, Annabella, Joshua, Lucas and Jackson; step-mother of John (Ashley) and Michael (Leslie) Grimaldi; daughter of the late Peter S. and Jennie (Sciandra) Vullo; sister of Salvatrice (late Everett) Scutt and Peter (Crocifissa) Vullo; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4263 St. Francis Dr., Athol Springs, NY, Friday, October 9, 2020 at 9:30 AM. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2020.