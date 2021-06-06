Menu
Josephine M. "Josie" ANTECKI
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Antecki - Josephine M. "Josie"(nee Pelczynski)
Peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 3, 2021. Devoted wife of Zigmund V. Antecki; beloved mother of George (Janet) Antecki, Camille (John) Woods, and Sigmund Antecki; loving grandmother of Ashley, Haley, Tucker, Rachel, Amanda, and Aaron; proud great-grandmother of Piper; cherished sister of Kathleen, Pamela, and Francis; also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. A Mass will be held Wednesday at 9:30 AM at Our Mother of Good Council Parish in Blasdell. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Josie's memory to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be shared at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
Our Mother of Good Council Parish
Blasdell, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs. Antecki was a sweet and lovely lady. I always enjoyed the containers of "goolish" she'd send for me with Ziggy. She truely has a place in Heaven and in all our hearts
John Dudkiewicz
June 7, 2021
