Antecki - Josephine M. "Josie"(nee Pelczynski)
Peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 3, 2021. Devoted wife of Zigmund V. Antecki; beloved mother of George (Janet) Antecki, Camille (John) Woods, and Sigmund Antecki; loving grandmother of Ashley, Haley, Tucker, Rachel, Amanda, and Aaron; proud great-grandmother of Piper; cherished sister of Kathleen, Pamela, and Francis; also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. A Mass will be held Wednesday at 9:30 AM at Our Mother of Good Council Parish in Blasdell. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Josie's memory to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be shared at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.