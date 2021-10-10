Menu
Josephine R. "Jo" AVINO
October 7, 2021, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Charles S. Avino; loving mother of Linda (David) Falletta, Deborah Boergers and Karen (Robert) Koerntgen; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and two on the way; caring sister of five sisters and two brothers; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be announced in the near future. If so desired, memorials may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html. The family is extremely grateful and would like to thank Michelle who has gone above and beyond the call of duty for Josephine and the family. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences on Josephine's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We're so sorry to hear about your sister Josephine's passing.
Marietta and Vinny Burgio
October 20, 2021
Rose,Lucille, I am sorry that you loss your sister. May She, Rest in Peace!!
Samuel Bordonaro
Friend
October 10, 2021
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
October 10, 2021
