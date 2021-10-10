AVINO - Josephine R. "Jo"
(nee Capraro)
October 7, 2021, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Charles S. Avino; loving mother of Linda (David) Falletta, Deborah Boergers and Karen (Robert) Koerntgen; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and two on the way; caring sister of five sisters and two brothers; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be announced in the near future. If so desired, memorials may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
. The family is extremely grateful and would like to thank Michelle who has gone above and beyond the call of duty for Josephine and the family. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences on Josephine's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.