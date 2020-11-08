WALKOWIAK - Josephine B. (nee Wojcik)
Of Sloan, NY, passed into eternity November 4, 2020, at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Leonard H. Walkowiak; she is survived by her devoted children Kenneth (Marlene) Walkowiak, Gary Walkowiak and predeceased by son, Mark J. Walkowiak; loving grandmother of Jenny Lyn (Joseph) Brusehaber and Katie (Drew) Pijacki; proud and loving great-grandmother of Emma Rose; daughter of the late John (Josephine) Wojcik; sister of the late John (Dorothy) Wojcik; sister-in-law of the late Arthur (Irene) Walkowiak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Josephine was a lifelong member of St. Andrew's Parish in Sloan and was a proud volunteer for 17 years at Sisters Hospital. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, from 4-7 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, at 10 AM, in St. Andrews R.C. Church, in Sloan. Please assemble at Church. Interment at St Stanislaus Cemetery. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required at both funeral home and church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Josephine to Camp Good Days and Special Times. Leave condolences at SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.