Josephine BIFULCO
Bifulco - Josephine
(nee Albano)
September 15, 2020, at age 99, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; dearest mother of Bob (Jean) Bifulco, Jackie (Mark) Bain, Jeanne (Roger) St. Pierre and the late Joseph (Kathy) Bifulco; cherished grandmother of twelve grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; dear sister of Joseph (Elna) and the late Gus (late Bea) Albano; also survived by nephew Robert (Joni) Albano and niece Cindy Hunter. There will be no prior visitation. Private services were held. If desired, contributions may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
