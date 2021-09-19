BORZILLIRE - Josephine M. (nee Larotonda)
September 16, 2021, age 78; beloved wife of 56 years to Lawrence M. Borzillire; loving mother of Renee (Kenneth) Bless and Raymond (Teresa) Borzillire; cherished grandmother of Brandon, Sarah, Tiara, Megan, Kristin, and Kevin; adored great-grandmother of Skyler, Miliania, Gianna, Lucia, Vinny, Duncan, and Koa; dearest sister of the late Donald (Lucy) Larotonda; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and godchildren. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Tuesday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Andrew Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., Kenmore, NY 14217. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to Hospice Buffalo Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and condolences on Josephine's Tribute Page at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.