PATTI - Josephine C.
(nee Terranova)
Of Williamsville, entered into rest November 24, 2020. Devoted wife of the late John Patrick Patti Sr.; beloved mother of Michele Patti Kasimor, John Patrick Patti Jr., and Melinda Jo (Bryan) Bischel; adoring grandmother of Lukas Kasimor, Zachary, Lindsey and Alyssa Bischel; loving daughter of the late Ignazio and Concetta Terranova; dear sister of Joseph (Elaine) Terranova, and the late Patrick (Mary Jo) and Salvatore (late Connie) Terranova; adored aunt of many nieces and nephews; she is also survived by many other relatives and friends. Josephine was a member of St. Gregory the Great R.C. Church; past member of the CCD program, Adult Choir, and Adoration Society. Member of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Member of Alpha Phi Delta Epsilonians for over 55 years. Former officer and board member of the Erie County Bar Association Women's Auxiliary. Held various secretarial positions and retired in 1992 from Child and Family Services. Visitation will be private due to COVID restrictions. A Mass of Christian Burial to be held Tuesday, December 1st, at 10:30 AM, in St. Gregory the Great R.C. Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville. Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery for family only due to COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Josephine to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ways-to-give/honor-a-loved-one
. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.