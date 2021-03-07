CHRISTOPHER - Josephine P. (nee Palmeri)
Of Kenmore, NY, March 6, 2021. Beloved wife of 73 years to Alfred T. Christopher Sr.; dear mother of Thomas (fiancée Judee) Christopher, Charles (Mary) Christopher and the late Frances B. Murphy and the late Alfred (Laura) Christopher Jr.; loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Joseph (late Jenny), John (late Ida), Dr. James (late Florence), Sam (late Marie) Palmeri, Mary (late Frank) Cammareta; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Tuesday 3-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Paul's R.C. Church, Delaware Ave. at Victoria Blvd., Wednesday at 10 AM. Meet at church, Westgate Rd. parking lot. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please be mindful of required face masks, social distancing and capacity restrictions will be followed. Memorial contributions to Kenmore Mercy Foundation, 2950 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.