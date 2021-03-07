My prayers are with your family during this time. Josephine (Jo) was such a special person, you can't describe enough how much she gave to others, and in how many ways. She was such a kind hearted person... You could not leave her home without knowing that. I remember coming over to their home for the first time... It was like I had been a part of the family forever. She will be deeply missed.

Joseph and Tabitha Retzer March 7, 2021