Josephine P. CHRISTOPHER
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
CHRISTOPHER - Josephine P. (nee Palmeri)
Of Kenmore, NY, March 6, 2021. Beloved wife of 73 years to Alfred T. Christopher Sr.; dear mother of Thomas (fiancée Judee) Christopher, Charles (Mary) Christopher and the late Frances B. Murphy and the late Alfred (Laura) Christopher Jr.; loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Joseph (late Jenny), John (late Ida), Dr. James (late Florence), Sam (late Marie) Palmeri, Mary (late Frank) Cammareta; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Tuesday 3-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Paul's R.C. Church, Delaware Ave. at Victoria Blvd., Wednesday at 10 AM. Meet at church, Westgate Rd. parking lot. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please be mindful of required face masks, social distancing and capacity restrictions will be followed. Memorial contributions to Kenmore Mercy Foundation, 2950 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Mar
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Paul's R.C. Church
Delaware Ave. at Victoria Blvd., NY
Funeral services provided by:
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
John Haubert
March 15, 2021
Jo was always so loving and interested in all of us. She and Al teased and adored each other and raised lovely children. I always enjoyed seeing her and recall fondly a visit they made when we joined them for a show. I hope she makes her Peach Pie for all the Angels and Saints. She taught us so much and will be so missed. Be at peace.
Rita (Giambrone)
March 9, 2021
Thinking of all family members right now. She sounds like she was a shiny star in everyone´s life. She will be missed.
Shelly and scott Tucker
March 8, 2021
Words are so difficult to express what Aunt Jo meant to me and so many others... she was such a special person, generous in spirit and deed, and so loving. The gap she leaves in the family cannot be filled. We were blessed to be a part of her life.
Mary Ellen Palmeri
Family
March 8, 2021
We will miss Aunt Jo so very much and cherish all our beloved memories of sauce, lasagna, ravioli, Christmas cookies, St. Joseph´s Day tables, pinochle and her beautiful smile and love of family. Aunt Jo, enjoying playing cards with your siblings and being with all your heavenly family. Love you and sending hugs to everyone. Debbie
Debbie Cammarata-Syroney
March 7, 2021
Forever loved.
Michele Cammarata
March 7, 2021
You two are my inspiration for a loving caring marriage! It was great to spend time with you at St Paul Srs. Al, if we ever get together again and you need a ride, I am a phone call away! I will miss Josephine!
Julie Demmin
March 7, 2021
My prayers are with your family during this time. Josephine (Jo) was such a special person, you can't describe enough how much she gave to others, and in how many ways. She was such a kind hearted person... You could not leave her home without knowing that. I remember coming over to their home for the first time... It was like I had been a part of the family forever. She will be deeply missed.
Joseph and Tabitha Retzer
March 7, 2021
