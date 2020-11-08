COLANGELO - Josephine
(nee Burruano)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest November 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Colangelo; devoted mother of Mary (Mario) Bonafede, Daniel (Karen) Colangelo, Salvatore (Beverly) Colangelo and Joanne (Michael) Metzger; also survived by many adoring grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations in Josephine's name to Hospice of Buffalo would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.