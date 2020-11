COLANGELO - Josephine(nee Burruano)Of Tonawanda, entered into rest November 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Colangelo; devoted mother of Mary (Mario) Bonafede, Daniel (Karen) Colangelo, Salvatore (Beverly) Colangelo and Joanne (Michael) Metzger; also survived by many adoring grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations in Josephine's name to Hospice of Buffalo would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com