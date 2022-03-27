Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Josephine Marie DROZD
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue
Blasdell, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 29 2022
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Blasdell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Drozd - Josephine Marie
(nee Granica)
Of Hamburg, NY, March 26, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Stanley J. Drozd; loving mother of Betty Drozd, Carol Drozd, and Adriane Larson; cherished grandma of Tyler (Kathy Jo) Larson, Nicole (Braeden) Berry, and Conner Larson; daughter of the late Joseph and Stefania Granica; dear sister of Thomas (Eleanor) Granica; predeceased by many other loving brothers, sister, and in-laws; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will be present on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said on Wednesday morning at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Queen of Angels Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Mrs. Drozd operated her family business, Granica's Catering, in Lackawanna for many years. Josephine loved cooking, baking, polka dancing, writing her "gems of wisdom", and most of all being with her family. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Blasdell Funeral Home
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Mar
30
Service
10:00a.m.
Queen of Angels Parish
144 Warsaw Ave., Lackawanna, NY
Mar
30
Interment
Holy Cross Cemetery
2900 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.