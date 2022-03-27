Drozd - Josephine Marie
(nee Granica)
Of Hamburg, NY, March 26, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Stanley J. Drozd; loving mother of Betty Drozd, Carol Drozd, and Adriane Larson; cherished grandma of Tyler (Kathy Jo) Larson, Nicole (Braeden) Berry, and Conner Larson; daughter of the late Joseph and Stefania Granica; dear sister of Thomas (Eleanor) Granica; predeceased by many other loving brothers, sister, and in-laws; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will be present on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said on Wednesday morning at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Queen of Angels Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Mrs. Drozd operated her family business, Granica's Catering, in Lackawanna for many years. Josephine loved cooking, baking, polka dancing, writing her "gems of wisdom", and most of all being with her family. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.