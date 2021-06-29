Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Josephine EVEN
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
5615 Broadway
Lancaster, NY
EVEN - Josephine
(nee Bianchi)
June 27, 2021 at the age of 90: beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Even; dearest mother of Rosanne (Dennis) Napora, Patricia (David) Budniewski, and William (Karen) Even; cherished grandmother of Jessica (Michael) Spino and Nicholas (Lori) Budniewski; loving great-grandmother to Sophia and Vivian Spino, Olivia and Molly Budniewski; dear sister of Anthony (Margaret) Bianchi and the late Genevieve (Edward) Neubauer and Anna Marie (Frank) LaDuca; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday, June 30th from 4 to 8 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway St., Lancaster. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 9 AM from St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton Street, Elma. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
5615 Broadway, Lancaster, NY
Jul
1
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel's Church
5271 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss, I am going to miss speaking with Josephine she was a beautiful lady. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire family. Mary Ann
Mary Ann Puhacz
July 2, 2021
We´re so sorry for your loss.
Bob & Peggy Lawrie
June 30, 2021
We send our thoughts and prayers to Josephine's family at this difficult time. With sympathy from all of us at Moscato CPA
James P. Moscato
June 30, 2021
May you take comfort in loving memory and the friends and family that surround you." "May the pain you feel now be nothing compared to joy found within the memories of Josephine. I can't express how much we loved and cherished Josephine. Our deepest condolences for your loss." We share in your sorrow.
MaryLouise Napora & Bradley Williams
Family
June 29, 2021
Patty, Dave and Family, Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time. May God Bless all of you. We remember your Mom very well. She is surely with God. With love, Leon & Sharon
Leon & Sharon Styborski
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results