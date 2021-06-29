EVEN - Josephine
(nee Bianchi)
June 27, 2021 at the age of 90: beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Even; dearest mother of Rosanne (Dennis) Napora, Patricia (David) Budniewski, and William (Karen) Even; cherished grandmother of Jessica (Michael) Spino and Nicholas (Lori) Budniewski; loving great-grandmother to Sophia and Vivian Spino, Olivia and Molly Budniewski; dear sister of Anthony (Margaret) Bianchi and the late Genevieve (Edward) Neubauer and Anna Marie (Frank) LaDuca; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday, June 30th from 4 to 8 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway St., Lancaster. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 9 AM from St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton Street, Elma. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 29, 2021.