GULLO - Josephine(nee Guido )Of West Seneca, entered into rest September 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Samuel C. Gullo; devoted mother of Ann Marie (Richard) Spader, Roslyn (Joseph) Chiappone and Russell (Kathleen) Gullo; cherished grandmother of Richard Jr. (Dawn) Spader, Valerie (Patrick) Wyatt, Susan (Eric) Bratton, Angela (Eric) Elniski, Samantha Chiappone, Robert (Jamie) Spader, Anthony (Bryanne), Christina and Theresa Gullo; loving daughter of the late Gregory and Mary Guido; predeceased by several brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Queen of Heaven Church West Seneca. Entombment Mt. Cavalry Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel).