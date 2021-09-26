Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Josephine GULLO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
GULLO - Josephine
(nee Guido )
Of West Seneca, entered into rest September 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Samuel C. Gullo; devoted mother of Ann Marie (Richard) Spader, Roslyn (Joseph) Chiappone and Russell (Kathleen) Gullo; cherished grandmother of Richard Jr. (Dawn) Spader, Valerie (Patrick) Wyatt, Susan (Eric) Bratton, Angela (Eric) Elniski, Samantha Chiappone, Robert (Jamie) Spader, Anthony (Bryanne), Christina and Theresa Gullo; loving daughter of the late Gregory and Mary Guido; predeceased by several brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Queen of Heaven Church West Seneca. Entombment Mt. Cavalry Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Memories and online condolences may be made at
www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
To the Gullo family. I am so sorry to hear about your Mom, Grandma. Let your memories always keep her close to your hearts. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Smolinski´s
September 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss, she was a wonderful person. I knew her from seneca healthcare center.
Michelle titterington
September 26, 2021
The Gullo Family. I'm very sorry to hear the passing of Mrs. Gullo. My Thoughts and Prayers are with you and your Family. Michael Territo.
Michael Territo
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results