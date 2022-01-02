JOBSON - Josephine M.
(nee Purpura)
Age 86, December 29, 2021, formerly of the Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Jobson; devoted mother of Robert, Stephen (Naomi), Gary (Deborah) Jobson and Tina (Allen) Swope; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren; dear sister of Francis Purpura and predeceased by siblings, Bartolo Purpura, Michael Purpura and Theresa O'Reilly. To leave a condolence please visit, www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.