Submit an Obituary
Josephine L. TRIBUNELLA
Tribunella - Josephine L. (nee Elardo)
August 26, 2020, was called home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus, at age 99 of Lake View, NY. Beloved wife of late Frank Tribunella; devoted mother of Joanne (Michael) Merlino and Charles (MaryJo) Tribunella; cherished grandmother of Lisa Tribunella, John Merlino and Kari (Chad) Wirth; precious great-grandmother "GG" of Nicolas Merlino and Lucas Wirth. Friends received on Friday, September 4th, from 3-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Route 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. In keeping with the safety and health of family and guests, please wear appropriate facial coverings and maintain social distancing. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. Due to capacity restrictions, a private funeral service will be held. online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
