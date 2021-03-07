Menu
Josephine H. LICATA
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
LICATA - Josephine H.
(nee Mendola)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on March 2, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Licata; devoted mother of John (Sharon) Licata, Robert (Michele) Licata and Carol (James) Zittel; cherished grandmother of John James (Stephanie) Licata, Michael (Sarah) Licata, Ashley (Brian) Huber and James Zittel; adored great-grandmother of Cecilia and Leonardo; loving daughter of the late Dominic and Calogera Mendola; dear sister of the late Rose (Dominic) Molfese; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
Dearest Cousins, Sending you heart felt prayers and love during this most difficult time. Your mom was such a beautiful woman. Keep her memory alive. Love, Linda (Mendola) Polisano
Linda Polisano
March 15, 2021
Please accept my condolences on your loss of a lovely, beloved lady.
Suzanne Coogan
March 9, 2021
Dear cousins, Joe and I send our love to you all at this time. I have many fond memories of your mom. You will be in our prayers. Sending each of you a group hug. Love Vinette
Vinette Mendola Montemaro
March 8, 2021
Cousins, our Prayers are with all of you. All our love... Sam Mendolas Children & Family
Maria Mendola (cousin Ricks daughter)
March 7, 2021
