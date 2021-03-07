LICATA - Josephine H.
(nee Mendola)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on March 2, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Licata; devoted mother of John (Sharon) Licata, Robert (Michele) Licata and Carol (James) Zittel; cherished grandmother of John James (Stephanie) Licata, Michael (Sarah) Licata, Ashley (Brian) Huber and James Zittel; adored great-grandmother of Cecilia and Leonardo; loving daughter of the late Dominic and Calogera Mendola; dear sister of the late Rose (Dominic) Molfese; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.