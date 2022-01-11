MANUEL - Josephine C.
(nee Alagna)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest January 7, 2022. Loving daughter of the late Philip and Frances Alagna; dear sister of the late Sam (late Jennie) Alagna, late Al (late Caroline) Alagna, late Vito Alagna, late Frank Alagna, late Anthony Alagna, late Mary (late Russell) Pecoraro, late Rose (late Jim) Marranca and the late Helen (late Tony) Marzula; cherished sister-in-law of Millie Alagna. Josephine loved to cook and bake. She was also an avid Buffalo Sabres and NY Yankee fan. No prior visitation. Private Service. If desired, donations may be made in Josephine's name to Hospice Foundation. Condolences may be made online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 16, 2022.