Josephine A. MARCH
MARCH - Josephine A.
March 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald Vincent March; dearest mother of Sandy (Donald) Schwendler, Donald K. (Joanne) March, and Michael A. (Deborah) March; cherished grandmother of Michael J. (Cortney) March, Adam D. (Heather) March, late Elisa Nicole Mannella, Christina Marie March, Donald Robert March and six great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Antoinette Pezzino; also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.) where a funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 AM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Mar
27
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike, Debbie,Donny, Sandy& family, so sorry to hear of your mom´s passing. We were good neighbors for years on Norwood. May she Rest In Peace.
Maureen McCleary
March 25, 2021
Mine, Debbie and family..My deepest condolences on the loss of your mom.
Ellen Nowadly
March 24, 2021
