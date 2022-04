MARCH - Josephine A.March 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald Vincent March; dearest mother of Sandy (Donald) Schwendler, Donald K. (Joanne) March, and Michael A. (Deborah) March; cherished grandmother of Michael J. (Cortney) March, Adam D. (Heather) March, late Elisa Nicole Mannella, Christina Marie March, Donald Robert March and six great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Antoinette Pezzino; also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.) where a funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 AM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com