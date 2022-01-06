Menu
Josephine MASCI
Smolarek Funeral Home
MASCI - Josephine (nee Fininzio)
January 5, 2022, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of 71 years to Edmund "Zeke" Masci; loving mother of Theodore Masci; cherished grandmother of Maria (Eric) White; great-grandmother of Noah John White; predeceased by two sisters and four brothers; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 AM in St. Katharine Drexel R.C. Church, 135 N. Ogden St., Buffalo. Please assemble at church. Interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.
So sorry for your loss.
Marsha DiCioccio
Friend
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results