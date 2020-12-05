MELI - Josephine (nee Caizza)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on December 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Guiseppe Meli; devoted mother of Joseph (Carolann) Meli; cherished Nonna of Giuseppe Meli; loving daughter of the late Calogero and Josephine Caizza; predeceased by one brother and one sister. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher Church 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda on Monday morning at 11:30 o'clock. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 5, 2020.