MASSARO - Josephine P.

(nee Giaraffa)

November 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John V. Massaro; dear mother of JoAnn (Michael) Stark and the late Marilyn Massaro; sister-in-law of Mary, Adele and Nancy Massaro; also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Josephine was a Teacher's Aide at All Saints School and a member of their Altar & Rosary Society and Mothers Club Alumni. She lovingly gave her time to the children and staff during her years at All Saints and at Catholic Academy of West Buffalo. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.