Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Josephine PRETEROTI
PRETEROTI - Josephine
(nee Randazzo)
September 1, 2020, age 96. Beloved mother of Nancy (Thomas) Pasternak and Peter Preteroti; loving grandmother of Kelly Cegielski, Christopher (Elaine) Pasternak and Katielynn (Alexander) Klaiber; adored great-grandmother of Jon Michael, Thomas, Alyson, AJ, Isabella, Timothy, and Jackson; predeceased by six siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services to be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by (Lancaster Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Josephine's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.