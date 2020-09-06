PRETEROTI - Josephine
(nee Randazzo)
September 1, 2020, age 96. Beloved mother of Nancy (Thomas) Pasternak and Peter Preteroti; loving grandmother of Kelly Cegielski, Christopher (Elaine) Pasternak and Katielynn (Alexander) Klaiber; adored great-grandmother of Jon Michael, Thomas, Alyson, AJ, Isabella, Timothy, and Jackson; predeceased by six siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services to be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by (Lancaster Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Josephine's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.