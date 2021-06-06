Menu
Josephine "June" PTAK
PTAK - Josephine "June"
Of Buffalo, NY, passed away on May 31, 2021 in San Mateo, CA, at age 88. Beloved wife of Eugene Ptak and late Robert Kostelny; sister to late Richard Lysek; dearest mother of Robert (Terri) Kostelny, Kenneth (Brenda) Kostelny, Cheryl Zuffi, Maryellen (Leonard) Renzo; beloved grandmother to Justin Kostelny, Dana (Justin) Hess, Marta Kostelny, Joshua (Bridget) Renzo, Carley Renzo, Austin Zuffi, and Adam Zuffi; great-grandmother to Cecelia Hess, Juniper Hess, Rylee Renzo and Kayla Renzo. June loved her family more than anything else and always put their needs before her own. She retired from American Optical, Leica Corp. The simplest pleasures in life, nature, animals, flowers, birds, time with her rosary, and her grandkids brought great joy to her. A loyal Buffalo Bills fan. Arrangement by CRIPPEN & FLYNN FUNERAL HOME. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
My grandpa was Richard Lysek, I'm sorry I never got to meet her. She sounds like a wonderful person. I'm sorry for your loss.
Kelly Butkowski
June 12, 2021
So very sorry to see Aunt June has passed. She and Uncle Gene were the cutest couple. She was a sweet, lovely lady who will be missed. Love to all of you. Patti and Ken
Patricia Rothenberger
Family
June 6, 2021
