Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Josephine "Josie" PUGLISI-RZEPECKI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
PUGLISI-RZEPECKI -
Josephine "Josie"
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest December 18, 2021. Beloved wife of Louis F. Rzepecki Sr. Devoted mother of Frank Puglisi, Louis F. Rzepecki Jr., Jacklyn (Vance Reyes) Rzepecki, and Jamie Lynn (Drew) Speraw. Adored grandmother of Lucian, Rocky, Vance, Chase, Blakely, Charlie and Jett. Loving daughter of the late Frank and Florence Puglisi. Dear sister of Tom (Cindy) Puglisi, Mary (Dr. Ashok) Nigam and Vince (Tina) Puglisi. Fond cousin of Vincent Burgio and Luann Burgio. She is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date as per Josie's wishes. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel).Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.