PUGLISI-RZEPECKI -
Josephine "Josie"
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest December 18, 2021. Beloved wife of Louis F. Rzepecki Sr. Devoted mother of Frank Puglisi, Louis F. Rzepecki Jr., Jacklyn (Vance Reyes) Rzepecki, and Jamie Lynn (Drew) Speraw. Adored grandmother of Lucian, Rocky, Vance, Chase, Blakely, Charlie and Jett. Loving daughter of the late Frank and Florence Puglisi. Dear sister of Tom (Cindy) Puglisi, Mary (Dr. Ashok) Nigam and Vince (Tina) Puglisi. Fond cousin of Vincent Burgio and Luann Burgio. She is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date as per Josie's wishes. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel).Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 25, 2021.