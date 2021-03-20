Stoczynski - Josephine B. (nee Kondrasky)
February 15, 2021. Beloved wife of Joseph (Candy Joe) left this earth to be with her husband of 74 years. He preceded her in death in 2019 at the age of 97. Josie, as she was known to everyone in the family, had worked alongside Joe in their family-owned candy store, Park Edge Sweet Shoppe in South Buffalo, New York. They retired in 1984, and moved to Palm Bay, Florida. Josie was 96 when she joined her husband in Heaven. She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Arthur) Selig and Ellen Jo (Klaus) Pergeorelis, six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A joint memorial service will be held in Buffalo at a later date. Condolences at afcfcare.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2021.