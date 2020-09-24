Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Josephine T. GLASER
GLASER - Josephine T. (nee Priola)Of Lynnfield, MA, formerly of Orchard Park, NY, entered into rest September 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald Glaser and Stanley Zwolinski; devoted mother of Robert (John Stapp) Zwolinski, and William (Jean) Zwolinski; cherished grandmother of (Natale) and the late William Zwolinski, Jr., Kristin (Arthur) Rhodes, Kaitlyn Zwolinski and Bradley Zwolinski; great-grandmother of Talia, Santina, Mason, and Amelia; loving daughter of the late Angelo and Carmela Priola; dear sister of Angeline and the late Thomas, Angelo and Catherine; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday morning from 9-12 Noon. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be made online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.