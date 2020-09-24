GLASER - Josephine T. (nee Priola) Of Lynnfield, MA, formerly of Orchard Park, NY, entered into rest September 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald Glaser and Stanley Zwolinski; devoted mother of Robert (John Stapp) Zwolinski, and William (Jean) Zwolinski; cherished grandmother of (Natale) and the late William Zwolinski, Jr., Kristin (Arthur) Rhodes, Kaitlyn Zwolinski and Bradley Zwolinski; great-grandmother of Talia, Santina, Mason, and Amelia; loving daughter of the late Angelo and Carmela Priola; dear sister of Angeline and the late Thomas, Angelo and Catherine; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday morning from 9-12 Noon. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be made online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com