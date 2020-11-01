Menu
Joshua A. BISH
Of Angola, NY, died unexpectedly Friday, October 30, 2020, he was 31. Beloved son of Wendy Shealy; loving father of Giovanni, Dominic and Colton Bish; loving companion of Alexis Andrews; brother of Kristina Bish, John Infantino and Joseph Kremblas; grandson of Luther and late Sandra Shealy and the late Susan Bish; uncle of Greyson Woodworth; godson of Tina Deforrest; also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call Tuesday from 4 PM-8 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. Share your condolences at addisonfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
