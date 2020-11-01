BISH - Joshua A.
Of Angola, NY, died unexpectedly Friday, October 30, 2020, he was 31. Beloved son of Wendy Shealy; loving father of Giovanni, Dominic and Colton Bish; loving companion of Alexis Andrews; brother of Kristina Bish, John Infantino and Joseph Kremblas; grandson of Luther and late Sandra Shealy and the late Susan Bish; uncle of Greyson Woodworth; godson of Tina Deforrest; also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call Tuesday from 4 PM-8 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. Share your condolences at addisonfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.