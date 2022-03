BELL - Joshua L.

September 5, 2021, entered into peaceful rest. Loving son of Valerie T. Bell and Michael W. (Mary) Bell Sr.; beloved brother of Michael Jr., Jeremy Bell, Bre'Yuanna J. Reed; survived by a host of family and friends. Wake 11 AM Thursday, September 30, 2021. Funeral 12 Noon at State Tabernacle COGIC, 234 Glenwood Ave. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.