Joy SHANNON
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Shannon - Joy (nee Dipirro)
March 7, 2021, of Lake View, NY. Beloved wife of Lawrence Shannon; devoted mother of Tammy, Sean (Carol), Glen (Mark), Erin (Brian) Bullard, and Dr. Meghan (Zach) Shannon; cherished grandmother of Autumn Rae Shannon; loving sister of Shary Wegrzyn and Philip (Deidre) DiPirro; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
