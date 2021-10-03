Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joyce Violet Ann DOEPP
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
6170 W Quaker St
Orchard Park, NY
DOEPP - Joyce Violet Ann
(nee Winegard)
September 25, 2021, age 90, beloved mother of Jacklyn Hooper, Glenn (Candice) Doepp, Kenneth (Vincy) Doepp and Sandra (Larry) Silver; loving grandmother of Rachael, Erin, Chelsea (Chris) Mapp, Ashley (Garrett) Ward and Nicholaus; adored great-grandmother of Hayley, Anthony, Dominic and Gavin; dear sister of Donald (Patricia) Winegard, the late Claude Jr. (Billie Jean), Myron (Florence) and William Winegard; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Saturday, October 9th, 10:00 AM celebrated at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4536 S Buffalo St., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Interment to be held privately. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
4536 S Buffalo St., Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Erin, we´re so sorry to hear of you Grandma´s passing. Hugs and prayers to you and your family
Larry and Margi Hixson
October 8, 2021
So sorry to hear of your Mom´s passing, our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Larry and Margi Hixson
October 8, 2021
Huge hugs Erin. I am so sorry for the loss of your Grandmother. XOXO
Your Pick up line friend, Michele Rowan
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results