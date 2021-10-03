DOEPP - Joyce Violet Ann
(nee Winegard)
September 25, 2021, age 90, beloved mother of Jacklyn Hooper, Glenn (Candice) Doepp, Kenneth (Vincy) Doepp and Sandra (Larry) Silver; loving grandmother of Rachael, Erin, Chelsea (Chris) Mapp, Ashley (Garrett) Ward and Nicholaus; adored great-grandmother of Hayley, Anthony, Dominic and Gavin; dear sister of Donald (Patricia) Winegard, the late Claude Jr. (Billie Jean), Myron (Florence) and William Winegard; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Saturday, October 9th, 10:00 AM celebrated at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4536 S Buffalo St., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Interment to be held privately. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.