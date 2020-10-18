HOWE - Joyce E.
Of Lockport, NY, passed away on October 16, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Donald E. Howe in 1994, Joyce is survived by her children, Laurie (Rick) Zeigler, Derek Howe and David (Kathy) Howe; grandchildren, Rebecka Howe, Donald Howe II, Michael Howe, Kevin Lawrence and Travis Lawrence; great grandson, Lincoln Howe; her brother, Larry (Lana) Strong and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Tuesday, October 20th, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at LANGE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 186 East Ave., Lockport. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM in First English Lutheran Church, 185 Locust St., Lockport. Interment in Cold Springs Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First English Lutheran Church, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute or Niagara Hospice, Inc. Condolences may be offered to the family at langefuneralhomeinc.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.