MacNEIL - Joyce E. (nee Burr)

Of Hamburg, NY, September 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul MacNeil; dearest mother of Daryll (JoAnn), Deirdre (Tom) Nelson, Daniel (Jennifer) and Joy (Dedrick) Ennis; grandmother of Carrie (Matt), Kristen (Phil), Tommy (Tiff), Kaitlin (Austin), Kelly (Brian), Derek (Courtney), Matthew, Sydney, Peyton, Christopher and Cassidy; great-grandmother of Clare, Eric, Daniel, Evelyn, Emilia, Declan and Baby Dobmeier; daughter of the late Eugene and Annette (nee Byers) Burr; sister of the late David (Karen) Burr; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.