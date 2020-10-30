YOUNG - Joyce E.

Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest October 26, 2020. She will be missed by her daughters, Ruth Martin, Heidi Martin, Marybeth (Michael) Hall, Martha Martin; predeceased by her parents, Earl J. and Marjorie (nee Rickard) Young, sister, Silver Young; former husband and father of her children, William Martin; daughter, Susan Cummings; and grandson Ricky Cummings; cherished grandmother of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special friend to Marjorie Sannes, Loren Field and Snyder Canty. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at First Presbyterian Church of Buffalo, 1 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, on Monday, at 11 AM. Interment Mt. View Cemetery in Olean, NY. Joyce worked at NYS Disability. She enjoyed volunteering, collecting antiques and architecture, photography and traveling. Joyce established and led the Gospel Choir at Baptist Manor and also established the first racially desegregated antique doll club in Chicago, in the 1960s. Arrangements made by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 30, 2020.