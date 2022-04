FALTISCO - Joyce C.Of Buffalo, entered into rest on April 13, 2022. Mother of Kevin; daughter of the late Francis and Lucille (nee Canazzi)Faltisco; dear brother of Karen Faltisco, Daniel (Janet) Faltisco; Julia (David) Ormsbee and Mary Lou (Drew) Hanes. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com