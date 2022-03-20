GODBY - Joyce (nee Cooper)

Entered into rest February 4, 2022. Beloved wife of the late E. Plummer Godby; loving mother of the late Kim Elaine White (John) and Duane Oliver Godby (Tara); cherished grandmother of Aaryn, Amir, Justin, Shane, and Zasia. Survived by many loving friends and family. The Celebration of Life will take place on March 26, 2022, at 11 AM, at the Buffalo Marriott, Lecom Harborcenter, 95 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Buffalo, New York.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.