GODBY - Joyce (nee Cooper) Entered into rest February 4, 2022. Beloved wife of the late E. Plummer Godby; loving mother of the late Kim Elaine White (John) and Duane Oliver Godby (Tara); cherished grandmother of Aaryn, Amir, Justin, Shane, and Zasia. Survived by many loving friends and family. The Celebration of Life will take place on March 26, 2022, at 11 AM, at the Buffalo Marriott, Lecom Harborcenter, 95 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Buffalo, New York.
Greetings from Zion Baptist Church North Site and the Seniors Ministry - The Golden Leisurites in Wheaton, Md. It was a pleasure to have known and shared fellowship with Joyce! Memories of her fill our hearts with joy! May she Rest In Peace!
Deacon Royse Bumphus -Zion Baptist Church North Site in Wheaton, Md.
Other
March 23, 2022
We lost an Angel on earth. What a beautiful picture of Joyce. Sweet dreams girlfriend!