Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joyce GODBY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Mar, 26 2022
11:00a.m.
Buffalo Marriott, Lecom Harborcenter
Send Flowers
GODBY - Joyce (nee Cooper)
Entered into rest February 4, 2022. Beloved wife of the late E. Plummer Godby; loving mother of the late Kim Elaine White (John) and Duane Oliver Godby (Tara); cherished grandmother of Aaryn, Amir, Justin, Shane, and Zasia. Survived by many loving friends and family. The Celebration of Life will take place on March 26, 2022, at 11 AM, at the Buffalo Marriott, Lecom Harborcenter, 95 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Buffalo, New York.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Buffalo Marriott, Lecom Harborcenter
95 Main St., Buffalo, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Greetings from Zion Baptist Church North Site and the Seniors Ministry - The Golden Leisurites in Wheaton, Md. It was a pleasure to have known and shared fellowship with Joyce! Memories of her fill our hearts with joy! May she Rest In Peace!
Deacon Royse Bumphus -Zion Baptist Church North Site in Wheaton, Md.
Other
March 23, 2022
We lost an Angel on earth. What a beautiful picture of Joyce. Sweet dreams girlfriend!
Phyllis Blair
March 21, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results