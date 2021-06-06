Menu
Of Tonawanda Twp., June 3, 2021, at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Matthew A. Juzwik; loving daughter of the late Casimer and Barbara Odrzywolski; dear sister of the late Edward (Frances), Peggy (Frank) Wagner, William (Julia), Frances (Anthony) Sheppard, Stella (Phillip) Vitello, Violet (Edward) Pytlik and Patricia Odrzywolski; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Monday 4-8 PM, where Prayers will be held Tuesday at 10AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church at 10:30AM. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Donations to the Assumption Church Preservation Fund are preferred. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2021.
