Joyce B. LONGSTREET
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
LONGSTREET - Joyce B.
(nee Roll)
Formerly of Cheektowaga, NY, June 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald Longstreet; sister of the late Richard (late Pauline) Roll, Frederick, Jr. (late Genevieve) Roll and Shirley Foster; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Thursday, 5-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the Lancaster Community Baptist Church, 520 Ransom Rd., Lancaster, NY, Friday, at 11 AM. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Jun
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lancaster Community Baptist Church
520 Ransom Rd, Lancaster, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
I am so sorry...
Jim and Betty Wielgasz
Family
July 20, 2021
Aunt Joyce you gained your wings and with Uncle Don love of your life . You will be missed love Barb and Wayne Roll
Barbara Roll
Family
June 21, 2021
