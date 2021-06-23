LONGSTREET - Joyce B.
(nee Roll)
Formerly of Cheektowaga, NY, June 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald Longstreet; sister of the late Richard (late Pauline) Roll, Frederick, Jr. (late Genevieve) Roll and Shirley Foster; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Thursday, 5-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the Lancaster Community Baptist Church, 520 Ransom Rd., Lancaster, NY, Friday, at 11 AM. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.