LONGSTREET - Joyce B.(nee Roll)Formerly of Cheektowaga, NY, June 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald Longstreet; sister of the late Richard (late Pauline) Roll, Frederick, Jr. (late Genevieve) Roll and Shirley Foster; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Thursday, 5-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the Lancaster Community Baptist Church, 520 Ransom Rd., Lancaster, NY, Friday, at 11 AM.