Joyce M. LOWERY
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
Lowery - Joyce M.
(nee Henley)
1925 - 2021. Formerly of Lewiston, NY. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Lowery, Joyce passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on March 9, 2021, in Ellijay, GA. She is survived by seven of her eight children, Linda (James) Gibbons, Marcia Halliday, Patrick (Annette) Lowery, Mary (Clayton) Shaw, Maureen (Martin) Elardo, Kathleen (Anthony) Nasca, Jonathon (Adriane Colburn) Lowery; she was predeceased by her son, Michael (Elizabeth) Lowery. Joyce was the proud grandmother of 18 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held in the summer.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
