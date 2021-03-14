Lowery - Joyce M.

(nee Henley)

1925 - 2021. Formerly of Lewiston, NY. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Lowery, Joyce passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on March 9, 2021, in Ellijay, GA. She is survived by seven of her eight children, Linda (James) Gibbons, Marcia Halliday, Patrick (Annette) Lowery, Mary (Clayton) Shaw, Maureen (Martin) Elardo, Kathleen (Anthony) Nasca, Jonathon (Adriane Colburn) Lowery; she was predeceased by her son, Michael (Elizabeth) Lowery. Joyce was the proud grandmother of 18 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held in the summer.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.