Of Boynton Beach, FL, and former resident of Williamsville, NY, entered into rest July 31, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer. Daughter of Rose and Carl Peterson; beloved wife of John P. Manion; devoted mother to Dennis M. Tripi Jr., Stacy Tripi-Horey (Brendon) and Troy Tripi; step mother to Jennifer L. Manion; cherished "Nonnie" to Story Young, the late Collin Young and Gina Marie Tripi; dear sister of Kenneth Peterson (Sharon) and children. Joyce was a 1964 graduate of Riverside High School. Joyce spent her younger years as a hair stylist at Capello Salon and Spa in Williamsville, NY. She then distinguished herself in sales at MetLife and later became a very successful interior decorator. She prided herself on raising her children and mentoring many people throughout her life. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, September 10, at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd., Clarence. The family will receive visitors at the church at 10:30 AM. Funeral Services will begin at 11:30 AM. Facial masks and social distancing will be required at all times. Live streaming will be available using the churches website, www.nativityharrishill.org
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.