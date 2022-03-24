MAGGS - Joyce H. (nee Hatch)
Of Eden, NY, March 22, 2022. Devoted wife of the late Gerald R. Maggs. Loving mother of Barbara Rodriguez, Kenneth (Tee Dasey), David Maggs, Susan (Timothy) Burek, Cathleen (late James) Jeffers, Linda (Daniel) MacNaughton and Ronald (Katherine) Maggs. Grandmother of 14, great- grandmother of 22 and great-great-grandmother of two. Sister of the late Jerald Hatch. Family and friends are invited to call Saturday from 7-9 PM and Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the LAING FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2724 W. Church St. Eden, followed by a funeral at the Eden United Methodist Church on Monday at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to EUMC. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2022.