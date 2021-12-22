NEPHEW - Joyce (nee Green)

December 21, 2021, of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory. Beloved wife of the late Milton Nephew. Loving mother of Evette Stevens (late Ken Lay Sr.), Loretta Stevens (Marty J.), Michelle Stevens (Jim), Dawn Stevens. Sister of Michael (Marsha) Green. Grandmother of Courtney, Kenny Jr. (Lanie), Trent (Sabrina), Mason (Terrie-Sue), Wyatt, Jelise, Bryson, Jordan and Dakota. Great-grandma of Julie, Ken, Lynne, Blakely, Marvin, Nakoa, Rettson, Emmi and Mayce. Loving aunt of Ronnie, Tammy, Stephen and several other nieces and nephews. Friends may call at 12083 Mileblock Rd., Cattaraugus, Seneca Territory where Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 9:30 AM and 10 AM from the Longhouse. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2021.