Joyce NEPHEW
FUNERAL HOME
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
NEPHEW - Joyce (nee Green)
December 21, 2021, of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory. Beloved wife of the late Milton Nephew. Loving mother of Evette Stevens (late Ken Lay Sr.), Loretta Stevens (Marty J.), Michelle Stevens (Jim), Dawn Stevens. Sister of Michael (Marsha) Green. Grandmother of Courtney, Kenny Jr. (Lanie), Trent (Sabrina), Mason (Terrie-Sue), Wyatt, Jelise, Bryson, Jordan and Dakota. Great-grandma of Julie, Ken, Lynne, Blakely, Marvin, Nakoa, Rettson, Emmi and Mayce. Loving aunt of Ronnie, Tammy, Stephen and several other nieces and nephews. Friends may call at 12083 Mileblock Rd., Cattaraugus, Seneca Territory where Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 9:30 AM and 10 AM from the Longhouse. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Funeral service
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Longhouse
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Joyce's passing. She was a great lady and I loved her very much. My sympathy to all of you girls.
Bonnie Rogers
December 22, 2021
Our deepest sympathies Evette, Loretta, Michelle, Dawn and all the Family.
Teresa & Leroy Montour & all our Family
December 22, 2021
