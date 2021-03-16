NOWAK - Joyce E. (nee Smith)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest March 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John L. Nowak; devoted mother of Mark (Carolyn Dudek) and Dawn Nowak; cherished grandmother of Benjamin; loving daughter of the late Henry and Amelia Smith; dear sister of MaryAnn (late John Richard) Werelus; fond Godmother of Liane Kirchberger and Anna Horvatits; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday in Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca Street, at 12:15 PM. Please assemble at church. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Joyce's caring spirit will be remembered by all of her friends and patients she cared for during her 40 year nursing career. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the SPCA of Western New York or Hospice Buffalo. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 16, 2021.