Joyce E. NOWAK
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
NOWAK - Joyce E. (nee Smith)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest March 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John L. Nowak; devoted mother of Mark (Carolyn Dudek) and Dawn Nowak; cherished grandmother of Benjamin; loving daughter of the late Henry and Amelia Smith; dear sister of MaryAnn (late John Richard) Werelus; fond Godmother of Liane Kirchberger and Anna Horvatits; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday in Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca Street, at 12:15 PM. Please assemble at church. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Joyce's caring spirit will be remembered by all of her friends and patients she cared for during her 40 year nursing career. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the SPCA of Western New York or Hospice Buffalo. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
18
Mass of Christian Burial
12:15p.m.
Queen of Heaven Church
4220 Seneca Street, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your Mom be covered with God´s heavenly love and may she show her love to those left behind in life´s beautiful blessings.... she will come to you in sooo many little ways... she will ALWAYS be with you .... Prayers for strength
Abby Lasanta
March 20, 2021
Dawn & Mark, I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending hugs and love.
Carla Moscoso
March 18, 2021
Our sympathy goes out to Joyce´s children Our cousin Joyce has gained her angel wings Rest In Peace forever
Dan & Diane Quigley
March 18, 2021
Dawn you and your brother are on my thoughts and prayers. May she Rest In Peace.
Melissa Neary
March 17, 2021
Memories are the treasures of the heart and Joyce will forever be in ours. Joyce was a great friend and neighbor. All our sympathy and prayers are with you. Paul & Vivian
Paul and Vivian Jackson
March 17, 2021
We are very sorry to hear about Mark´s Mother. Our deepest condolences and Loving thoughts of care to you and your Family. Love, Ann,Paul, Matthew and Nicolina
Ann Barton and Family
March 16, 2021
Dawn and Mark I am so sorry for the loss of your Mom. Take comfort in knowing she is at peace and with your Dad. Love and prayers are with you.
Melissa
March 16, 2021
We are heartbroken for your loss. Please accept our sincere condolences. We send prayers to Mark and Dawn.
Lucretia & Gary Atti
March 16, 2021
