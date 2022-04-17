NOWICKI - Joyce A. (nee Pinski)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, April 12, 2022. Dearest mother of Michele M. (Tim) Malchow, Denise A. (Tony) Williams, Annette T. (Martin) Gutowski, Robin M. (Scott) Labar; grandmother of Rachelynn, Brittany, Philip, Ariel, Shannon, LeeAnne, Alexis, Zachariah and Eden; great-grandmother of Aubriana, Ela and Maxwell; daughter of the late Stanley and Genevieve (Cyrek) Pinski; sister of Stanley (Carol) Pinski, Karen (Mike) Fiegel and Yvonne (Mike) Glowacki; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.