Joyce A. SODERGREN
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
Sodergren - Joyce A.
Joyce Ann Sodergren, passed away on March 24, 2021 in Huron Twp., Michigan. She was born in Ashtabula, Ohio to parents, Paul and Ethel, on November 19, 1936. Her family shortly moved to Buffalo, New York, where Joyce resided for several years. Moving to Ann Arbor and after obtaining her Master's Degree, Joyce found employment as Chief of Education for the staff at the Veteran Affairs Hospital for 22 years. She also was able to teach a Nursing class at the University of Michigan for six years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ethel. Joyce will be greatly missed by those who surrounded her. Private burial will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo, New York.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
