SUTTON - Joyce J. (nee Jones)
Of East Otto, NY, September 8, 2021. Loving companion of Dennis W. Young; dearest mother of Kyle N. and Anthony D. (Megan) Sutton; grandmother of Grayson; beloved daughter of Harold W. and Annemarie P. (Lanteigne) Jones; sister of Joseph (Pauline), James (Tammie), Julie and the late Jackie Jones; also survived by a niece, nephews and predeceased by a niece and nephew. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arrangement by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.