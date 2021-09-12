Menu
Joyce J. SUTTON
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
SUTTON - Joyce J. (nee Jones)
Of East Otto, NY, September 8, 2021. Loving companion of Dennis W. Young; dearest mother of Kyle N. and Anthony D. (Megan) Sutton; grandmother of Grayson; beloved daughter of Harold W. and Annemarie P. (Lanteigne) Jones; sister of Joseph (Pauline), James (Tammie), Julie and the late Jackie Jones; also survived by a niece, nephews and predeceased by a niece and nephew. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangement by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Kyle and Anthony ( and all of Joyce´s family), I was so saddened to hear of your Mom´s passing.. She was always such a joy to work with as you were going through school and always brought a smile to my face when I would see her in the years since you graduated. Sending you love, healing prayers and whatever you need during this sad time...
Bonnie Smith
Friend
September 19, 2021
Joyce was an amazing woman. I very much enjoyed getting to know her and working with her. May she rest in peace. She will forever be in my heart!.
Tabatha
Work
September 12, 2021
