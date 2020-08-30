Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joyce V. LOVE
LOVE - Joyce V.
August 26, 2020, age 65. Beloved mother of Tameca Love, Timothy (Josephine Torres) Love, Latoya Love and special daughter Tamika Liggans; loving grandmother of Deon, Timiyah, Tamari Rose`, Nasir, Taylor, Timothy Jr., Jerome, Leon, Tyson and Mason; dear sister of Lucille (late John) Bindom, Franklin (late Delores) Love, Beulah Love, Elizabeth Love, Robert (late Zandra) Love, Thelma Love, Deborah (late Robert) Massey, Gwendolyn Love and the late William Henry Love Sr., Fred Love Jr., Barbara Love and Doris Vaughn; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near West Ferry), where Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 12 PM. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.