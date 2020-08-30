LOVE - Joyce V.
August 26, 2020, age 65. Beloved mother of Tameca Love, Timothy (Josephine Torres) Love, Latoya Love and special daughter Tamika Liggans; loving grandmother of Deon, Timiyah, Tamari Rose`, Nasir, Taylor, Timothy Jr., Jerome, Leon, Tyson and Mason; dear sister of Lucille (late John) Bindom, Franklin (late Delores) Love, Beulah Love, Elizabeth Love, Robert (late Zandra) Love, Thelma Love, Deborah (late Robert) Massey, Gwendolyn Love and the late William Henry Love Sr., Fred Love Jr., Barbara Love and Doris Vaughn; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near West Ferry), where Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 12 PM. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.