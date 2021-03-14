VONA - Joyce Rose
Age 83, of Silver Creek, NY, formerly of North Tonawanda, NY, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 10, 2021, at Absolute Care in Westfield, NY. She was born on June 1, 1937, in North Tonawanda, NY, she is predeceased by her parents, Augie and Doris (Wienke) Cinquino, a brother, Jimmy Cinquino, a sister, Joan Broecker and her beloved son John Vona. Joyce was a homemaker who was known for her Sunday spaghetti dinners and holiday meals. Nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her five children and five grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Dr. John Vona, who she was married to for 64 years; sons, Daniel Vona, (Karin Snyder) Dr. David Vona (wife Judy); two daughters, Linda Hart (husband Chris), Sandy Stewart (husband Randy); granddaughters, Kimberly Tomasik (husband Zack), Haley Hart, Samantha Stewart, grandsons Brandon Hart and Matthew Vona; and sister Jean Lotempio and Jackie Cinquino. There will be no prior visitation, a family graveside service will be observed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Kenmore, NY, where she will be laid to rest next to her son, John. Arrangements have been entrusted to the HOLE-PARKER FUNERAL CHAPEL, 160 Central Ave., Silver Creek, NY. Please share condolences at www.holeparkerfc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.