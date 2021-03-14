Menu
Joyce Rose VONA
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hole-Parker Funeral Chapel Inc
160 Central Ave
Silver Creek, NY
VONA - Joyce Rose
Age 83, of Silver Creek, NY, formerly of North Tonawanda, NY, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 10, 2021, at Absolute Care in Westfield, NY. She was born on June 1, 1937, in North Tonawanda, NY, she is predeceased by her parents, Augie and Doris (Wienke) Cinquino, a brother, Jimmy Cinquino, a sister, Joan Broecker and her beloved son John Vona. Joyce was a homemaker who was known for her Sunday spaghetti dinners and holiday meals. Nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her five children and five grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Dr. John Vona, who she was married to for 64 years; sons, Daniel Vona, (Karin Snyder) Dr. David Vona (wife Judy); two daughters, Linda Hart (husband Chris), Sandy Stewart (husband Randy); granddaughters, Kimberly Tomasik (husband Zack), Haley Hart, Samantha Stewart, grandsons Brandon Hart and Matthew Vona; and sister Jean Lotempio and Jackie Cinquino. There will be no prior visitation, a family graveside service will be observed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Kenmore, NY, where she will be laid to rest next to her son, John. Arrangements have been entrusted to the HOLE-PARKER FUNERAL CHAPEL, 160 Central Ave., Silver Creek, NY. Please share condolences at www.holeparkerfc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Hole-Parker Funeral Chapel Inc
Dear John -- I wanted to extend my deepest condolences to you and your family on the loss of your beloved Joyce. We have known both of you... like forever... the sweethearts of NTHS! Cherish your precious memories; may they sustain you in the coming days. She will be sadly missed by all! Eternal be her memory... Sincerely, Helen Pullman Coran Town/Tonawanda
Helen Pullman Coran
March 17, 2021
Uncle John and Family: I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of Aunt Joyce. Such fond memories of the times we spent together. You're all in my prayers.
Gemma Geraci Bossi
March 14, 2021
