Dear John -- I wanted to extend my deepest condolences to you and your family on the loss of your beloved Joyce. We have known both of you... like forever... the sweethearts of NTHS! Cherish your precious memories; may they sustain you in the coming days. She will be sadly missed by all! Eternal be her memory... Sincerely, Helen Pullman Coran Town/Tonawanda

Helen Pullman Coran March 17, 2021