ZIMMERMAN - Joyce H.
(nee Kelker)
December 6, 2021, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Paul O. Zimmerman; loving mother of Scott J. (Laura) Zimmerman and Cheryl K. (Cary) Frieling; cherished grandmother of Michael, Kelsey, Anna, Matthew and Eric; dear sister of the late Donald (late Jean) Kelker; also survived by a niece; devoted daughter of the late Charles and Amelia Kelker. After a courageous battle with cancer, Joyce died peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Born Joyce Kelker in Buffalo in 1932, she graduated from Bennett High School and attained her Master's degree from SUNY at Fredonia. She was an Iroquois School Teacher for over forty years retiring in 2002. Joyce was an active member of the Elma United Methodist Church for most of her life; serving as the Choir Director and Church organist. After her retirement, she was active as a volunteer at the Greenfields Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lancaster. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11 AM at Elma United Methodist Church, 2991 Bowen Road, Elma. Family and friends invited. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
