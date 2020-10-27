Menu
Joylee K. MOONAN
MOONAN - Joylee K.
(nee Warzel)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, October 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Shawn M. Moonan; loving mother of Madison Moonan; dearest daughter of Dennis and the late Gail Warzel; sister of Sean Warzel, Eric (Angela) Warzel and the late Christopher Warzel; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family present Friday, 2-7 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences may be shared online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 27, 2020.
